Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Decreases By 23.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Athira Pharma by 60.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

