Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Decreases By 29.1%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
AVTX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
