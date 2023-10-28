Short Interest in Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Rises By 133.3%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Barloworld Price Performance

Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

