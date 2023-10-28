Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declines By 17.1%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $592.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

