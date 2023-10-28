Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Grows By 39.6%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIAF. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIAF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.99.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
