Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Grows By 39.6%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIAF. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIAF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.99.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies ( NASDAQ:BIAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 39,277.73% and a negative return on equity of 92.37%.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

