Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Increases By 129.2%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $21.43 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

