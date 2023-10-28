Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Grows By 126.7%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $0.47 on Friday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Cadrenal Therapeutics news, CEO Quang X. Pham purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.