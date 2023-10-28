Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Expands By 30.0%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

Shares of CapitaLand India Trust stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81.

About CapitaLand India Trust

Featured Articles

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

