Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Decreases By 34.1%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CBL International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANL opened at $0.95 on Friday. CBL International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBL International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

