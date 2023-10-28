Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Increases By 123.9%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the September 30th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

COBJF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Comba Telecom Systems has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

About Comba Telecom Systems

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.