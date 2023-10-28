Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Drops By 15.5%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 74,900 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LGHL opened at $1.06 on Friday. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71,954 shares in the last quarter.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

