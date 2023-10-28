Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Decreases By 17.9%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.