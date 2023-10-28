Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreases By 17.3%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,513,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Methanex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.35. 500,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,348. Methanex has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

