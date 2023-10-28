Short Interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Drops By 16.7%

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Netcapital Trading Up 41.4 %
NASDAQ:NCPLW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Netcapital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
About Netcapital
