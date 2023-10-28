Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Drops By 15.5%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NRIM opened at $39.75 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.42). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

