Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Declines By 16.6%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORZCF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Orezone Gold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

