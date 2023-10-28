Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Drops By 14.4%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of QLGN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Qualigen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.67% and a negative return on equity of 230.07%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QLGN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Featured Articles

