Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Drops By 16.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,944,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 21,553,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 879.6 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

About Rakuten Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.