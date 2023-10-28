Short Interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Declines By 18.0%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 10,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
SEEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 3,042,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.66.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
