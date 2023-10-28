Short Interest in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Decreases By 15.4%

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMID. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Shares of SMID opened at $19.37 on Friday. Smith-Midland has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

