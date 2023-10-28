Short Interest in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Drops By 14.9%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Societal CDMO

In other Societal CDMO news, Director Mathew Paul Arens bought 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Societal CDMO news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mathew Paul Arens purchased 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,676,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,870,558.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,537,222 shares of company stock worth $2,616,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Societal CDMO stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Societal CDMO will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCTL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

