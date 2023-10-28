Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Drops By 15.3%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

