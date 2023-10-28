Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Decreases By 18.0%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

TIM Price Performance

TIM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 492,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on TIM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

About TIM

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.