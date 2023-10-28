Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Decreases By 18.0%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
TIM Price Performance
TIM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 492,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TIM Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on TIM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.