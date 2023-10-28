Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Drops By 52.1%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 1,236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.24 on Friday. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

