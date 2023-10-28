Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 64 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 100.6% during the second quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 241.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

