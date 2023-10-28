Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Sigma Lithium worth $31,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 5.0 %

SGML stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SGML. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

