Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSLLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $87.94 on Friday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $439.46 million during the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

