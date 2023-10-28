Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Update

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 822,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 539.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMWB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 280.17% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

