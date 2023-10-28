Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.54 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.