Simmons Bank Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.