Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.