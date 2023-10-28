Simmons Bank Has $1.16 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

IP opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

