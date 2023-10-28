Simmons Bank Has $1.34 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Simmons Bank raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.24 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.