Simmons Bank Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.