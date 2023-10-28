Simmons Bank Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

BHP Group stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

