Simmons Bank Sells 108 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

