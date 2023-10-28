Simmons Bank Sells 1,571 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

