Simmons Bank Sells 351 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $319.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.69.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

