Simmons Bank Sells 7,741 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

