Skylands Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOGO. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.11. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gogo had a net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.37%. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

