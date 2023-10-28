Skylands Capital LLC Buys Shares of 43,891 The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Real Good Food at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF opened at $2.38 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Equities analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,557.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,444.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Kanen bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,239,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $26,557.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 213,809 shares of company stock valued at $476,499 and sold 262,185 shares valued at $1,094,438. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

