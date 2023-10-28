Skylands Capital LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 125,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matthews International

In other news, Director Aleta W. Richards acquired 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Matthews International Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $471.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

