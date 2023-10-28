Skylands Capital LLC Has $318,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

