Skylands Capital LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.22.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average of $281.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

