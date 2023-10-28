Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of ACCO Brands worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE ACCO opened at $4.89 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

