Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

