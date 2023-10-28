Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

