Skylands Capital LLC Raises Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.