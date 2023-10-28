Skylands Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

