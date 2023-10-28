Skylands Capital LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Best Buy by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

